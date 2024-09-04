Gov. Lacson: NOCPPO is province’s steadfast partner in overall development

Negros Occidental Gov. Bong Lacson acknowledged Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCCPO) as the province’s steadfast partner in furthering overall development.

The governor delivered his message during the celebration of NOCPPO’s 50th Founding Anniversary held at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., in Bacolod City, this morning.

The governor said that NOCPPO’s milestone not only marks their enduring legacy but also underscores the dedication of the courageous men and women who have committed their lives to service.

“For half a century, NOCPPO has been the stronghold of safety and security in our province.

Your steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, defending the vulnerable, and fostering peace has been a foundation of our progress,” he said.

“The role of the police force is often defined by the vital duty of maintaining public order and safety yet NOCPPO has transcended this mission. It has become a steadfast partner of the Provincial Government, acting in solidarity with us in programs and initiatives that safeguard not only the security of every Negrense but also uplift their well-being,” he added.

The keynote speaker for the event was Leandro Montelibano, represented by Atty. Rayfrando Diaz.

Leandro Montelibano is the grandson of the illustrious Alfredo Montelibano Sr.—a philanthropist, businessman, first Mayor of Bacolod City, and the former Military Governor of Negros Island and Siquijor whose generosity in donating the property where the NOCPPO office stands is a testament to his vision for peace and progress in Negros Occidental.