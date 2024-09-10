Gov Lacson presided PPOC and PADAC meeting

Gov. Bong Lacson presided over the Third Quarter Provincial Development Council Meeting and Joint Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) Meeting held at Negros Residences in Bacolod City, last Sept 6, 2024.

The council approved the 2024 and 2025 Supplemental Annual Investment Program (AIP) and the proposed amendments for the implementation of various LGU projects.

The Phil. Army, NOCPPO, and PDEA also reported their respective updates and accomplishments at the meeting.

Present at the meeting were Board Member Rommel Debulgado, Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr., DILG Negros Occ. Director Teodora Sumagaysay, NOCPPO Provincial Director Col. Rainerio de Chavez, OIC PPDO and PDC Secretary Anna Marie Lucasan, and LGU mayors, among others.