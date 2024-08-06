Gov turns over check to Mailum Organic Village Association

Gov. Bong Lacson turned over a check worth P750,000 to the Mailum Organic Village Association, represented by its president, Ma. Gina Banowski, for the staging of the First Negros Occidental Coffee Fiesta, which will be on August 9 – 11, 2024 at Ayala Malls Capitol Central Activity Center.

The activity is in collaboration with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist led by OIC Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Dina Genzola.

Also present during the turn over Mr. Christian Marc Romay, Vice President of the Negros Occidental Coffee Council, along with other partners from the DTI Negros Occidental Provincial Office, Ms. Rosie Evangelista and Mr. Gabriel Advincula.