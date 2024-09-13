Bacolod

Government to release assistance, equipment on PBBM's birthday

PBBM way nakitang sayop sa hulagway ni Alice Guo
PBBM
Published on

Various government assistance will be given out to different sectors in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental today (Sept. 13) in celebration of the 67th birthday of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

A Nationwide Distribution of Comprehensive Government Assistance in Celebration of President Bong Bong Marcos's Birthday is set at the Capitol Lagoon by the Department of Labor (DOLE) TUPAD Pay-out worth P3,705,600.00 to the following beneficiaries:

70 beneficiaries - Handuman, Bacolod City; 48 - Puntataytay, Bacolod City;

90 - Brgy. 37, Bacolod City;

50 - Brgy. 29, Bacolod City;

90 - Brgy. 1, Bacolod City;

74 - KADIWA Sellers;

350 - Cadiz City or a total of 772 beneficiaries.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will also turn over machinery worth P9.2 Million including 1 4WD Tractor; 3 Combine Harvester; 3 Hand Tractor.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will also give

30,000 Fingerlings to 21 Beneficiaries; 5 Engine (10hp) for motor boats, 2 sets of pH kit.

DOLE in partnership with the Provincial PESO will conduct a Job Fair at the Activity Center of the Ayala Malls from 10 am to 4 pm where 21 companies are joining. TESDA will also give allowances to 700 scholars.

The release of assistance and equipment will be simultaneous nationwide. (TDE)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph