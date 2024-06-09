Gov’t agencies told: Recite Bagong Pilipinas hymn in flag ceremonies

Malacañang has directed all government agencies to include the recital of the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge in the conduct of their weekly flag ceremonies.

The move aims to instill the principles of Bagong Pilipinas among government workers, according to Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 52 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 4, 2024, a copy of which was made public Sunday.

The directive covers all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and educational institutions.

“The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) is hereby directed to implement effective measures to communicate and disseminate the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge to all government offices and the public,” the MC read.

The administration launched the Bagong Pilipinas as a brand of governance and leadership, characterized by a “principled, accountable and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society.”

It envisions to empower Filipinos to support and participate in all government efforts in an all-inclusive plan towards deep and fundamental social and economic transformation in all sectors of society and government, the PCO said in a news release.

Section 18 of Republic Act (RA) No. 8491 or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines” directs all government offices, including local government units (LGUs), to conduct a flag raising ceremony every Monday morning and flag lowering ceremony every Friday afternoon. (PNA)