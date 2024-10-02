Grab Appoints Ronald Roda as Grab Philippines Country

• Grace Vera Cruz steps into a regional role as Head of Regional Corporate

Strategy

• Planned succession demonstrates depth of Filipino leadership in the organization

Grab Philippines is pleased to announce a leadership progression that sees Ronald Roda and Grace Vera Cruz take on expanded responsibilities in the company. Ronald Roda has been appointed as Country Head of Grab Philippines. Grace Vera Cruz, who has led Grab Philippines for the past four years, has moved into a regional position as Head of Regional Corporate Strategy. This planned succession is part of Grab's commitment to nurturing talent and demonstrates the depth of Filipino leadership in the organization.

Ronald Roda was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Grab Philippines and he has led the GrabCar business for over six years. Under his leadership, Grab expanded its reach from 8 cities to over 200 cities in the Philippines since 2018, making Grab's services accessible to millions more Filipinos. During the pandemic, when the GrabCar business was temporarily shut down, Ronald adapted swiftly to sustain business operations and transforming it into a more reliable and affordable service post-pandemic. Additionally, Ronald has played a crucial role to create over 72,000 livelihood opportunities in the first half of 2024, bringing the total to over 270,000 since

2023. This is in line with the company's commitment to the Philippine government of creating 500,000 livelihood opportunities over the next five years.

"I am honored to take on the role of Country Head for Grab Philippines, and 1 am committed to continuing the great work and building on the strong relationships established under Grace's leadership," said Ronald Roda, Country Head, Grab Philippines. "My goal is to continue making Grab a true partner for growth, providing innovative solutions that benefit Filipinos across the nation. Together, we will further enhance the quality of life for our consumers and driver-partners, and strengthen the pathways for success for our MSMEs and corporate partners, ensuring that Grab remains a vital contributor to the Philippines' socio-economic development," Roda added.