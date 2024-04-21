Grace Pharma donates P500K to Negros Press Club

The Negros Press Club, Inc. was given a donation of P500,000 by Negros Grace Pharmacy, Inc. through President Ian Manuel Lo.

The donation was handed over in a simple ceremony at the Negros Press Club building in Bacolod City on April 19.

This donation was in fulfillment of President Lo's promise, which he made during the 88th induction and oath-taking of new officers and members, held at SMX Convention Center, SM City Bacolod on April 6.

The check was named after the NPC and was turned over to the officers through club president Erwin "Ambo" Delilan and treasurer Nanette Guadalquiver.

Vice president Nida Buenafe, secretary Lourd John Diaz, auditor Nona Magbanua,and directors Mae Singuay, Dolly Yasa and Rey Siason joined the turnover rites.

The donation was sourced from the late Dr. Manuel Lo Foundation.

The intention behind the donation was to assist the officers and members of the oldest press club in the Philippines.

The funds are intended to be used for some projects that will be decided by the club officers and to hold fellowships, which will strengthen camaraderie among NPC officers and members.

Moreover, Ian Lo and his brother, Jonathan Lo of Merzci Pasalubong, also gave P2,000 worth of gift certificates to the 160 officers and members of the Negros Press Club.

These gift certificates were distributed during the Media Night was held at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium on April 20, on the occasion of the 28th Pana-ad Festival.

The officers of the NPC expressed their appreciation to Pres. Ian Lo, his brother Jonathan, and the late Dr. Manuel Lo Foundation for their generosity and kindness.

A plaque of appreciation was given to donor Ian Lo for his act of generosity and kindness extended to the NPC.