Grade 11 student shot dead in Bacolod

A Grade 11 male student was shot to death by two suspects inside his house at Granada Heights Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, at about 8:13 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Police identified the victim as Nicus Balagusa, 20.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, said yesterday the victim was playing billiards outside their house when a sedan vehicle parked in the area.

She said two men, who were armed with unidentified firearms, alighted from a vehicle and tried to chase the victim, who ran inside his house.

She added that the victim went inside his room, but the suspects forcibly opened it and fired at him several times.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to the Metro Bacolod Hospital and Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime three fired cartridges from a .45 caliber revolver and two deformed fired slugs.

Nillosan said the gunman was identified by the father of the victim, who was also inside the house when the incident happened.

She said they are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive as well as the identity of the companion of the gunman and the three individuals who served as lookouts in the area.*