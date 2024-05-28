Grand Chicken Inasal Festival seen next year

“Next year, we expect a grand celebration of Chicken Inasal Festival.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday, May 27, after the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) recognized chicken inasal (grilled chicken) as a cultural property of Bacolod City.

Benitez said it’s good news that the NCCA already approved chicken inasal as the cultural property of Bacolod City.

“That one will bring more visitors in the years to come because we now claim it is really the property of Bacolod,” he said.

The just concluded Chicken Inasal Festival was generally peaceful for the three days, with zero casualties and no major incidents reported in various areas of Bacolod.

Benitez said this year’s festival, with the theme “ Inasal Goes Global,” was held in Megaworld Upper East, SM City Mall, and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

He said the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) also deployed its personnel to ensure the safety of the revelers especially, in the festival sites.

He added that it’s the target of the city that the Chicken Inasal Festival will be known around the world.

Benitez noted that thousands of revelers joined the Chicken Inasal Festival in the city’s identified festival sites.

“It’s the time to share the Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival with the rest of the world,” Benitez said.*