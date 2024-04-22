Businessman Jerry Sy celebrated his 61st birthday at his office in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City on April 22, surrounded by his family, friends, business partners, and other guests.

The celebration began with a touching mass at the chapel he had established within his compound.

During the mass, Sy expressed his gratitude to the Lord for all the blessings he has received, including his family, friends, and those who have been a part of his journey.

Having built a reputation as a philanthropist, he is known for his generosity and kindness towards others.

His circle of friends and colleagues consider him to be someone extraordinary.

Later in the day, Sy and his son attended the blessing of a beautiful graven image, which was gifted to him for his 61st birthday.

It was a touching moment for everyone there, and it was clear that Sy is loved and appreciated by many.

The businessman’s celebration was a testament to his impact on the lives of those around him.

His kindness and generosity have touched the hearts of many, and he is considered to be a significant person not only in the business community but also in his personal life.

Overall, it was a joyous occasion, and he is grateful for another year of life where he can continue to do good and work towards the greater good.

The celebration was a beautiful reminder of the importance of kindness, love, and generosity in our lives.