Green route dry run in Brgy. Cabug

The City Government of Bacolod is now conducting a dry run of the “green route” in Barangay Cabug, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Tuesday, June 25.

Benitez said the dry run, which offered a “Libre Sakay” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., started on June 25 and will end on Saturday, June 29, with four units of electric (e)-jeepneys.

He said this initiative aims to determine if this route can be included in the enhanced Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

" We are now pushing for e-jeepneys to ply our routes because part of the energy security is going electric," he added.

The mayor noted that the petroleum products now continue to increase.

" If we can harness energy locally we are not dependent on the forces outside our control. It's always wise to prepare for the transition to electric vehicles," Benitez said.

The dry run started from Circumferential Road going to North Bangga Cory then, turn left to P. Hernaez Extension then, right turn to Napoleon Gonzaga Street, turn left to Lopez Jaena Stret then, take a right turn to Hernaez Street, turn left to Mabini Street, and turn right to Bangga Cory-Circumferential Road South.

On May 15, the city held its first dry run of the “green route” in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Benitez said the "green route" in Barangay Vista Alegre will now be included in the LPTRP.

" Our City Council is now processing the documents for the inclusion of Barangay Vista Alegre green route," he said.

He added that he is also hopeful for the inclusion of the green route of Barangay Cabug.

The mayor stressed that the green route project is designed to improve connectivity and provide sustainable transportation solutions.

“The introduction of e-jeeps on this new route reflects the city's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while ensuring that residents have access to reliable and efficient public transport,” Benitez said.

He said the modernized jeepneys are not allowed to use the “green route” which is only intended for the e-jeepneys.

Under the LPTRP, 24 routes have been identified in the city, with a total allocation of 1,099 modern jeepney units under the Public Utility Jeepney Modernization Program (PUVMP). /MAP