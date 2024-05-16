Green route dry run in Brgy Vista Alegre to continue

The tricycle drivers may face grave coercion if they will continue to block the electric (e)-jeepneys that were conducting a dry run of the “green route” in Barangay Vista Alegre in Bacolod City, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Wednesday, May 15.

Ting said some tricycle drivers tried to stop the dry run of the “green route” Wednesday which is already approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Western Visayas.

“It’s legal so they should not stop the dry run,” he said.

He added that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez already directed them to check the documents of the tricycle drivers who are operating in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Ting noted that the dry run, which offered a “Libre Sakay” from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., started on May 15 and will end on May19.

Ting said this initiative aims to address the transportation needs of residents in areas not yet included in the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Benitez earlier said the green route project is designed to improve connectivity and provide sustainable transportation solutions.

“The introduction of e-jeeps on this new route reflects the city's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while ensuring that residents have access to reliable and efficient public transport,” he said.

For his part, Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation, said this new route was requested by the residents of Barangay Vista Alegre who were relocated in the area.

“They want that the public utility jeepneys will also enter in their area so that they can also save on their daily transportation’s budget,” he said.

However, he added the tricycle drivers opposed the dry run because it also affected their livelihood.

Espino, who visited the area Wednesday, stressed that it’s the request of the residents and it needs to be addressed by the city.*