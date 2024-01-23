Green sea turtle hatchlings found in Sipalay beach resort released

Fifty-three green sea turtle hatchlings found at Saka-Saka Beach Resort in Barangay Nauhang, Sipalay were released on Monday, January 22.

At around 2 a.m., Rodolfo Lejarso, 63, staff of Saka-saka Beach Resort and several guests were surprised to discover sea turtle hatchlings inside the resort premises.

Together, they took all the hatchlings, secured them in a tub with seawater and informed the city government.

Bantay Dagat Coordinator Edsel Toledo and staff of the City Agriculture Office came over to document and release the hatchlings.

During the orientation, Toledo said that sea turtle hatchlings are attracted to the first light they see and these hatchlings probably went directly to the resort due to the numerous lights inside.

The staff of the resort and guests were then informed of the importance of these sea creatures in the ecosystem and that the presence of sea turtles indicates a healthy and clean environment.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office - Kabankalan have identified the hatchlings to be of green sea turtles. (PR)