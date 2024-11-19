Green Team wins the championship title in the 2024 Negros Press Club Bowling Tournament

The Negros Press Club Bowling Tournament, held in cooperation with Megaworld Corporation, took place on November 17, 2024, at Superlanes in the Goldenfield Commercial Complex in Singcang, Bacolod City.

Four teams—Green, Orange, Red, and Yellow—competed during the event.

At the opening ceremony, Harold Geronimo, Senior Vice President and Head of Megaworld's Public Relations and Media Affairs, led the ceremonial first game along with Bacolod City Representative Greg Gasataya.

Close to a hundred officers and members of the oldest press club in the country participated in this sports event, which is a long-standing tradition of the Negros Press Club.

Club President Erwin Ambo Delilan, Vice President Nida Buenafe, and their fellow officers organized this annual event to promote fellowship and strengthen camaraderie through sports.

The winners of the 2024 Negros Press Club Fellowship Games included the Green Team, captained by Henceboy Cestina, with managers Lourd John Diaz and Rey Siason.

They secured the overall championship with a total score of 810 points after two games.

Roger Beltran, Merlinda Pedrosa, Aladdin Salas, Robert Cabalfin, Marcolin Cabawatan, Babes Gantalao, and Luisito Berjit were members of the Green Team.

Toga, a key player for the Green Team, scored 102 in one game and continued his strong performance in the second game, dominating the men's event. However, he conceded the highest pinning award to NPC Past President Boy Ciocon, who knocked down 87 pins.

The Yellow Team, led by Nona Magbanua and Nida Buenafe, and anchored by Mark Salanga, claimed the first runner-up position with 766 points.

The Orange Team, which included Dolly Yasa and Yves Montecillo, secured the second runner-up award with 729 points. At the same time, the Red Team, represented by Mae Singuay and Nanette Guadalquiver, took home the third runner-up honors with 726 points.

In the women's category, Yasa of The Daily Guardian earned all individual honors. At the same time, journalist Arman P. Toga from the Negros Daily Bulletin achieved the highest single and double scores in the men's event.

Yasa, representing the Orange Team, recorded the highest pinning score of 77, the highest single-game score of 88, and a total of 165 after two games, earning her the top position in the women's division.