Grenade blast probed; 3 cops honored

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to conduct a thorough investigation on the grenade explosion at Bangga Salgado, Purok Villa, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City on Tuesday morning, October 14, 2025.

BCPO records showed two unidentified men on board a motorcycle threw hand grenades toward the garage of Ranion Garingo, resulting in damage to parked vehicles.

Two unexploded grenades were also recovered at the scene and safely secured by the Bacolod City Explosives and Canine Unit (CECU) for proper disposal.

Ibay, who condemned the incident, said it was a cowardly act that threatened public safety and disturbed the peace of the communities.

“We are mobilizing all necessary resources to identify and arrest the perpetrators. PRO-NIR stands firm in its commitment to protect the people of Bacolod and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” Ibay said.

Ibay also directed the BCPO to intensify its intelligence and police visibility operations, in coordination with barangay officials and other law enforcement agencies, to prevent similar incidents.

Ibay assured the public that a full and thorough investigation will be conducted, and called on the public to remain calm, alert, and cooperative by immediately reporting any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the PRO-NIR recognized three police officials and two non-commissioned officers for their outstanding performance, dedication, and service excellence during a ceremony at Kanlaon Hall, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The ceremony, led by Ibay with other officials, presented plaques of appreciation to the awardees.

Awarded the Medalya ng Kasanayan was Colonel Lito Patay for his invaluable contribution as chairman of the Special Promotions, Awards, and Board of Police Regional Office Negros Island Region during the successful completion of the 1st PRO-NIR Command Memorandum Circular 001-2025, or the “PRO NIR Special Promotions and Decorations Board Guidelines, Procedures, and Parameters for the Conferment of Awards.”

The Medalya ng Kagalingan was also awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Alvimar Flores and Police Corporal Jimboy Cabahug of Sagay City Police Station, for the successful buy-bust in Teachers Village, Barangay Poblacion 1, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on August 6, 2025, and resulted in the arrest of a drug personality, and recovery of 57.304 grams of shabu with estimated market value of P389,667.20.

The Medalya ng Kagalingan was awarded to Captain Jason Tompong and Police Master Sergeant Marjorie Flores of Siquijor Municipal Police Station, for the successful man-hunt operation during the implementation of warrant of arrest on August 15, 2025, in Barangay Solangon, San Juan, Siquijor, Siquijor that led to the arrest of Rank 1 Most Wanted Person in Provincial Level for violation of Section 5(a) and (i) of Republic Act 9262.

Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said this ceremony stands as a powerful reminder that excellence in service is not only measured by medals but by the unwavering dedication of every man and woman in uniform who serves with integrity, courage, and compassion.

“The PRO-NIR remains firm in its commitment to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and public trust, continuing to protect communities, preserve peace, and inspire a safer, drug-free Negros Island Region,” she said. (MAP)