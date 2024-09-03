Groundbreaking of tree, eco park set

The City Government of Bacolod will hold the groundbreaking of Bacolod Tree and Eco Park in Barangay Alangilan, on Wednesday, September 4.

City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said this is one of the programs of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to develop the city government lot, which is 8.7 hectares, in Barangay Alangilan into a tree park.

She said it's a P47 million project, which is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

" We have already the design and we will hold the groundbreaking on September 4," she added.

Gelvolea noted that Tree Park will feature numerous amenities such as for jogging/walking trail, a children's playground, a reception hall, a lagoon (Cottage and Gazebo), and a picnic grove, among many others.

" We can consider it as one of the tourist destinations in Bacolod City. We are opening more areas to be a tourist destination in the city as well as for the family events of the Bacolodnons," she said.

She added that this will serve as a place for recreation which the public can freely visit to spend time together with family and friends. /MAP