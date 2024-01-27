Group lauds organized, unwavering efforts to defer PUVMP

Bayan Negros commends the organized, resolute, and militant efforts of transport groups, including Piston, Manibela, and BACOD, alongside widespread commuter support, in compelling the government to defer the implementation of the anti-poor, anti-development, pro-big business Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Highlighting the PUVMP's alignment with the government's neoliberal agenda, Bayan emphasizes its connection to the privatization and liberalization of essential public services apparent in Negros, such as water, power, communication, and now transportation.

Bayan contends that the PUVMP and the consolidation of routes under transport cooperatives disguise a malevolent strategy, providing big corporations with a monopoly over our transportation system. This not only reinforces our reliance on imported machines but also neglects the development of our own national industries.

Furthermore, Bayan exposes the PUVMP's role in fostering corruption within the government, particularly in the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). Allegedly, substantial payoffs from bus importers and major vehicle parts suppliers contribute to organized corruption, diverting attention from supporting local Filipino transport manufacturers. They gloat over millions of grease money in exchange for importation and privatization.

Bayan Negros urges transport groups and commuters to remain vigilant following the postponement of the PUVMP implementation. Recognizing the government's persistence in enforcing anti-people policies, Bayan encourages utilizing this respite for mass awareness campaigns, leadership training, organizational expansion, and maintaining readiness for future militant actions to thwart any attempts to strengthen dictatorial and fascist rule, including the railroading of Charter Change through bogus “politician’s initiatives”. (PR)