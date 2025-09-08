Group urges Bacolodnons to demand flood control transparency

THE People’s Coalition for Good Governance (PCGG) has urged Bacolodnons to join them in demanding transparency and accountability on the flood control issue in the country.

Wennie Sancho, PCGG convenor, said in a statement that the issue poses a challenge for all Bacolodnons and underscores the importance of active public engagement.

“In these perilous times, where corruption has ravaged our country, we issue this call to action because of the silence of our local officials on this shameful and excessive corruption,” Sancho said.

He said the city’s elected officials have so far remained silent on the flood control issue.

“It is time for us to stand up and reclaim our rights that were stolen from us by the corrupt politicians, contractors, and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials. They had stripped us of our dignity,” Sancho added.

Sancho said the lack of a statement from Bacolod City’s local government officials on the flood control issue has drawn attention.

“The silence of the mayor, vice mayor, and councilors is indeed deafening. Are they unaware, indifferent, or compromised?” Sancho said.

“There are questions and concerns. Their inaction sparks speculations about potential involvement or complicity. Citizens expect leaders to speak out against corruption, especially when it involves public welfare. Transparency and accountability are crucial,” he said.

He said the local government officials should address the concerns and provide clarity on the issue.

“The people of Bacolod City deserve answers. As servants of the people, we urge you to speak out against the flood control scams that have compromised public funds and trust. Your silence is perceived as complicity. Failure to act on your part may lead us to question your commitment. The people expect leadership, not silence,” he added.

Sancho noted that it is time for Bacolodnons to call for answers on the issue.

“We stand at a crossroad. The flood control projects meant to protect us have instead become a conduit for corruption, draining not just our resources but also our trust in those we elected to serve. We must unite and call for a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption surrounding the flood control projects in Bacolod City. Our city deserves better,” Sancho said.

He said the graft and corruption, as well as the mismanagement, must be exposed and those responsible must be held accountable.

“We, the PCGG, challenge the people of Bacolod City to join us in demanding transparency and accountability. We will not let the corrupt few dictate our future. We will fight for justice and for the restoration of our democratic principles,” he added.

As of press time, Bacolod City officials and the DPWH have not issued any statement on the matter. (MAP)