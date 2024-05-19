Groups express concern on Capitol’s bulk water project

Environmental groups, Green Alert Negros, and the Group of Environmental Socialists have expressed their concern about the Negros Occidental Bulk Water Project (NOBWP).

The groups claimed that the water source from the Northern Negros Natural Park (NNNP) is already under threat from illegal structures and commercialization that are unregulated by the Protected Area Management Board, led by the provincial government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The groups raised the long-term impacts of the proposed project and the process of acquiring the necessary Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

The proponent should consider the riparian rights, which are the right of water to flow, that will be affected by the proposed project, the groups said in a joint statement issued over the weekend.

The ecosystem will also be destroyed due to the capturing, storage, and distribution of water, and then the receiving end will have to purchase the water. Water is a free resource, the groups added.

The groups urged Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to listen to the concerns of the people and uphold democratic principles for the common good.

They emphasized the importance of protecting the water source, which serves as the lifeblood of Negros Occidental, including the NNNP and Mt. Kanla-on Natural Park (MKNP).

Failure to heed these concerns could lead to water shortages and increased disaster risk due to the climate crisis, the groups said.

The groups also reaffirmed their commitment to standing up for the environment and the people, continuing to protect the interest of the common good. (PR)