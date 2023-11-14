GSIS holds seminar for retiring Capitol employees

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Bacolod branch conducted a Pre-Retirement Seminar, Nov. 10, at the Social Hall of the Provincial Capitol, Bacolod City.

At total of 60 members participated in the GSIS Pre-Retirement Seminar including the prospective retirees of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental

The program was facilitated by the Human Resource Management Office headed by HRMO IV Felomina Gozon and HRMO III Rexneil Castañeda.

The activity was held to provide retiring members the essential information that will guide them when they file their respective application for retirement, including various options available/ based on the GSIS retirement laws and entitlement to other social insurance benefits.

GSIS Bacolod Branch Manager Cecilia Tenaja spearheaded the said seminar and addressed all members queries on GSIS retirement benefits, coverage, compilation and other concerns raised by the participants.

Melanie Balbuena, GSIS Billing and Collection Unit Head, also presented some GSIS reminders.

Attendance to the GSIS Pre-Retirement Seminar for Retiring Government Employees is mandated as per “CSC MC 15, s. 2019: CIVIL SERVICE GUIDE: A Compilation of Issuances on Philippine Civil Service. (PR)