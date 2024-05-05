GSIS holds service caravan in Victorias City

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) conducted its Service Caravan at Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center, Victorias City, May 2.

The services offered during the caravan were card enrollment, card releasing, inquiries/verification, general insurance inquiries, pensioners APIR, and GSIS Touch Registration.

A total of 273 pensioners and members attended the information dissemination program and all their questions and concerns were tackled during the open forum.

On behalf of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, SP Committee Vice Chair on Human Resource Councilor Audie Malaga welcomed all the caravan attendees.

GSIS Bacolod Branch Manager Glorietta Dublas also shared a message to all GSIS members in attendance and encouraged them to take advantage of the convenience offered by the Gtouch Mobile App in accessing GSIS services more efficiently.

The messages were followed by the information dissemination program on GSIS contributions and benefits, service loans, and non-life insurance by Cristina Gosiaco, GSIS Bacolod Staff Officer III of Members Assistance Unit, Melanie Balbuena, GSIS Bacolod Staff Officer III of Billing and Collection Unit, and Samuel Montoyo Jr., GSIS Bacolod Staff Officer III of General Insurance Unit.

The said event was made possible through the collective effort of the Office of the City Mayor, Victorias City Human Resource Management Office headed by City Human Resource Management Officer Ana Liza Fuentes, and GSIS Bacolod Branch headed by branch manager Glorietta Dublas. (PR)