GSIS to release P3.47-B cash gift to pensioners starting Dec. 6

State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will start releasing on December 6 more than P3.47 billion in Christmas cash gift to its old-age and disability pensioners.

"Ang halagang matatanggap ng mahigit 300,000 qualified GSIS pensioner bilang Christmas cash gift ay katumbas ng kanilang isang buwang pension up to a maximum of P10,000. Ike-credit namin ito sa kanilang GSIS eCard. Maaga naming inaanunsyo ang balitang ito dahil alam naming inaabangan ito ng aming mga pensioner para makapag-plano na sila kung kailan nila iwi-withdraw at ano ang bibilhin sa matatanggap nila," GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

Veloso said that GSIS old-age and disability pensioners who are receiving their regular monthly pensions and are living as of November 30, 2023 are qualified to the Christmas cash gift.

"Kung suspindido ang inyong pension as of December 31, 2023 dahil hindi kayo nakapag-comply sa Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (APIR), ibibigay pa rin po namin ang cash gift ninyo pagkatapos ninyong mag-APIR," Veloso added.

Not eligible for the Christmas cash gift are survivorship pensioners, dependent pensioners, pensioners under RA 7699 (Portability Law), and those receiving pro-rata pension.

New pensioners from 2019 to 2023 who availed of immediate pension and 18-month cash payment under Republic Act 8291 are also not yet entitled to receive the cash gift. They will start receiving their Christmas cash gift five years after their retirement date.

Retirees who have availed of five-year lump sum and who will resume their regularly monthly pension after December 31, 2023 are also not eligible for the benefit.

Likewise, GSIS members who were separated from government service from 2006 to 2023 before reaching 60 years old and who started receiving their regular monthly pension between 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are not qualified. They will only receive the cash gift five years after regularly receiving their pension.

For details, interested parties may visit the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph; GSIS Facebook account, @gsis.ph; email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph; or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 (if in Metro Manila), 1-800-8-847-4747 (for Globe and TM subscribers), and 1-800-10-847-4747 (for Smart, Sun, and Talk 'N Text subscribers). (PR)