Gugma foundation eyes over 500 kiosks for MassKara Festival

THE Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc., overall organizer of the 2025 MassKara Festival, is now eyeing to put up at least 521 kiosks around the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), public plaza, and Lacson Toursim Strip for the celebration of the festival from October 1 to 19, 2025.

Christopher Mallo, head of food kiosk operations management for the public plaza and BCGC, said this year, they will put up at least 101 grilling kiosks along Gatuslao, Gonzaga, and San Juan Streets.

He said they will also utilize Rizal Street in front of San Sebastian Cathedral to have at least 40 food carts, adding that a total of 180 stalls will also be installed at the BCGC grounds which include food carts and dry goods.

To maintain order and uniformity, Mallo said that some of these stalls will be placed under bidding.

On August 23, the Gugma Foundation conducted a pre-selling orientation for an in-depth briefing to all the interested applications for the operation of food kiosks at the public plaza and BCGC grounds.

Mallo said the orientation served as a platform to clarify guidelines, expectations, and procedures.

“This initiative is part of our collective aspiration to breathe new life into the public plaza, transforming it into a vibrant hub of activity not only during the day but also at night. We aim to make the plaza a true gathering place for Bacolodnons and visitors alike,” he said.

To ensure variety, he added that duplication of goods between grilling kiosks and food carts will not be permitted.

The Gugma Foundation will announce soon the complete line-up of programs and activities for both BCGC and public plaza.

“These activities will showcase the best of Bacolod’s culture, creativity, and community spirit,” Mallo said.

He said the public plaza will serve as venue for the highly anticipated culmination of the street dance competition, including the announcement of winners for both barangay and school categories.

Mark Garcia, site director of Lacson Tourism Strip, also said they will ensure that Lacson Street will be passable from October 17 to 19.

He said they are now finalizing their plans, which include the putting up of kiosks and stages on Lacson Street where they are eyeing at least 180 corporate booths and 200 food kiosks. (MAP)