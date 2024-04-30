Gunman in radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon’s murder nabbed

POLICE arrested on Monday, April 29, 2024, the primary suspect in the killing of Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan “DJ Johnny Walker” Jumalon.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PNP) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Julito Mangumpit was arrested around 3 a.m. in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

She said Mangumpit, based on the police investigation, was the gunman who entered Jumalon’s radio station and shot him twice in the face while on live broadcast on November 5.

Fajardo said Mangumpit has yet to answer any questions related to Jumalon’s execution.

Mangumpit has eight standing arrest warrants for direct assault and frustrated and murder charges.

She said all the three suspects in Jumalon’s killing have already been accounted for.

Police earlier arrested cousins Boboy Sagaray Bongcawel and Renante Saja Bongcawel, both 39 years old, who allegedly served as lookouts.

“Case solved po ito dahil sa parameter po ng PNP ang isang kaso ay nako-consider case solved pagka ang suspek ay na identify at napasa-ilalim sa police custody at naisampa ang kaso,” said Fajardo.

(This case is solved because according to the parameters of the PNP, a case is considered solved when the suspect is identified and placed under police custody and the case was filed.)

“Pero hindi pa po ito sarado dahil gaya ng sinabi natin ay meron pa tayong tinitingnan na mastermind na nag utos sa mga suspects na pinaniniwalaang miyembro ng gun for hire groups,” she added.

(But it is not yet closed because as we said, we are still looking at the mastermind who ordered the suspects who are believed to be members of gun for hire groups.)

Fajardo said they are also looking into the possible link of the suspects to the New People’s Army.

A total reward of P3.7 million is being offered by the government to those who can help in the apprehension of the suspects.

Fajardo said the reward will be awarded to several witnesses vital in the arrest of the three suspects. (SunStar Philippines)