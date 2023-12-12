Guv, Capitol employees undergo mandatory drug test

The 3,000 employees of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental underwent a mandatory drug test on Monday, December 11.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the drug test will be implemented in the next two days, and another one is scheduled on December 15 for employees of the provincial government-run hospitals.

Diaz said that no one was exempted, with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, and all of the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan taking the drug test, as well as all of the job order, casual, and contract of service employees.

The memo has been issued about the matter.

As of Monday, December 11, the drug test went smoothly and nobody refused, although it was noted that a few individuals had allegedly left when the testing began.

"If they don't do it now, they will still do it [today]," Diaz said.

He said sanctions will be handed down to provincial Capitol employees who refuse to undergo the drug test.

When asked if the drug test was in response to information received by heads of the provincial government that some of the employees are using illegal drugs, Diaz explained that so far, they have not received any report of drug use among employees of the provincial Capitol, although they have received intelligence report regarding drug use from other establishments or institutions.*