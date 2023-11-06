Guv hopes new DA secretary to address agricultural smuggling

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has high hopes that the newly appointed secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA) will be able to address agricultural smuggling.

Lacson said Sunday, November 5, that there are major issues in the country's agriculture sector that newly-appointed DA secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel should address.

"On behalf of the people of Negros Occidental, I join the entire nation in welcoming our new DA Secretary," the governor said.

He added that, as an agricultural province, "we are fortunate to have someone who has the complete confidence of our President Bongbong Marcos."

"DA Secretary Tiu-Laurel takes to heart the interests of our farmers and fisher folks as he understands the current state of our agricultural sector and the importance of food security," he pointed out.

Tiu-Laurel was designated as the new DA secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, November 3.

Marcos previously occupied the post for more than a year.

The president said that Laurel's background in the private sector and his connections were beneficial to DA.

Before he was appointed DA chief, Laurel was already a member of the government's Private Sector Advisory Council.

Lacson also said Laurel is also expected to implement modernization of the agriculture sector and increase productivity.*