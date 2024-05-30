Guv Meets with NACC Team for Child Care Update

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Monitoring Team met with Gov. Bong Lacson recently, for updates on the two-day agency and home visits to adoptive and foster families conducted by the team in the province.

The NACC is an attached agency of the DSWD mandated to exercise all powers and functions relating to alternative child care including declaring a child legally available for adoption, foster care, and kinship care.

Negros Occ. Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Chiqui Gonzales also attended the meeting.