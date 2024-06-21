Guv says it won't affect local politics

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the separation of the UniTeam will not affect the local politics in the province.

Lacson said the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte as secretary of the Department of Education and Vice Chair of NTF-ELCAC shows a clearer picture of the separation of Uniteam. It is not unified anymore, he said.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Duterte won in the 2022 elections under UniTeam.

Lacson said it is Duterte's prerogative to resign and that it's hard to comment on her resignation as she has not explained her reason. " So let's wait for her official statement," Lacson said.

" The more relevant question is what will happen to the Matatag program that she introduced in DepEd. Will the next DepEd Secretary continue that program because there are only four years left," Lacson pointed out.

He said what is important is the immediate appointment of the new DepEd Secretary.

Duterte announced her resignation as Education secretary in a press conference on Wednesday but said that this was "not a sign of weakness" but stemmed out of her concern for teachers and the youth.

She made the announcement shortly after Malacañang released its statement on Duterte's resignation. (TDE)