Guv still hopes for PBBM's nod of NIR despite bishop's opposition

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is still hoping that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will sign into a law the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) despite the opposition of Dumaguete Bishop Julito Castro.

Lacson expressed confidence on the efforts of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator JV Ejercito who went all out to have the NIR bill approved by the Senate.

"I'm sure they will convince the President of the favorable impact of the creation of the NIR," he pointed out on Monday, March 25.

When asked for his reaction on the bishop’s opposition, he said, "Why only now?"

"They may come up with a position against NIR, but I'm just wondering why they are coming out just now? Why not when it was being deliberated by both Houses of Congress," the governor said.

He said that a vast majority are in favor of the creation of the NIR.

In an interview by a local media in Dumaguete, Castro said the passage of the NIR is "an insult to the people."

"We will release a statement from leaders of the different sectors in the community. There is a strong opposition. I suppose our congressmen represent the voice of the people," he said.

Negros Occidental Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez said over the weekend that the NIR bill is up for transmittal to Malacañang next month for signing into a law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

She also said that the lower house has agreed to adopt the Senate version of the NIR bill that's why it would no longer pass the bicameral committee.

The establishment of NIR, which has been approved by both the House of Representative and Senate, is among the 42 priority legislative measures identified by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council, which is chaired by the President.

During the last Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting, Alvarez said there was no opposition to the approval of the NIR bill by Congress.

The proposed new region in the Visayas will be composed of the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.*