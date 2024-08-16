Guv turns over educational assistance to 250 Scholars at Southland College Kabankalan

Negros Occidental Provincial Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson and 6th District Board Member Jeffrey Tubola led the turnover of educational assistance amounting to P1.2 million to 250 scholars at Southland College, Kabankalan City on August 13, 2024.

Each scholar received P5,000 for the second semester of S.Y. 2023-2024, through the Negros Occ. Scholarship Program.

Also present at the ceremonial turnover of cash assistance were Southland College president, Dr. Juan Antonio Villaluz, Kabankalan Vice Mayor and Southland Executive Vice President Miguel Zayco, SC faculty and staff, and parents.

The Governor said, “Today serves as proof that the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental’s investment in the future is indeed a wise decision. Through the Negros Occidental Scholarship Program, we can open doors of opportunities and possibilities to our Negrense learners.”

However, given the challenges of our present society, “we are well aware that opening the doors is not enough. We must equip and empower our scholars to pass through these doors. Thus, the provision is not just for scholarships but also for educational assistance.”

As the father of the province, it is disheartening to know that some Negrense students have to stop halfway through their courses due to an inability to sustain the expenses and other demands of attending school.

“ To our students who will be the recipients of today’s educational assistance, please know that your welfare and future are among the concerns I hold close. Since becoming Governor, I have met with several Negrense youth and NOSP scholars topping their classes in universities, reaping awards and honors, winning contests, qualifying for prestigious scholarships, and the like. All these validate my belief that the Negrense youth are intelligent, talented, and carry vast potential.”

He also told the parents of the scholars that the provincial government is there to help their sons and daughters dream of finishing their studies so they to help not just themselves but their respective families.

To the scholars, kindky focus on your studies. “Ma-alam ang mga Negrense na kabataan. Kilanlan nyo lang gid mag pisan kag mag dedikar sa inyo pag tu-on, upod sa inyo hugot nga pagtu-o sa aton Maka-ako.”

To the stakeholders and everyone present, thank you for your commitment to the furtherance of the education of the Negrense youth.

May this activity motivate our continued and sustained efforts to think of ways how to further achieve the kind of quality education our learners deserve. To the Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Office, thank you for your sincere efforts in providing assistance and opportunities to our youth.

The present provincial government will do its best to make sure that our programs will be responsive to the needs of the Negrense youth. Thank you, and may GOD continue to bless all our endeavors, he said.