Gwapongaserbisyo's Scholarship para sa Masa Program produces 7 new Criminology graduates

Talisay City Mayor Neil E. Lizares proudly congratulates Gwapongaserbisyo's Scholarship para sa Masa Special Program for BS Criminology grantees on their recent graduation from Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, Binalbagan Campus, on June 21.

This milestone marks another significant achievement for the program, which continues to produce dedicated Criminology graduates. The graduates are Mark Atillano of Brgy. Zone 16, Jea Trinilla, Rico Bale and Evander Dalumpines of Brgy. Concepcion, Anthon Jade Pons and Angelica Villaren of Brgy. Dos Hermanas and May Rio of Brgy. San Fernando.

Mayor Neil extended his heartfelt wishes to these accomplished individuals, expressing immense pride in their achievements and confidence in their future endeavors.

Moreover, Mayor Neil emphasized the transformative impact of the scholarship program, not only on the grantees but also on their families, highlighting how this initiative has opened doors to new opportunities, providing hope and a brighter future for many.

Looking ahead, Talisay City is committed to expanding and enhancing the Scholarship para sa Masa Program, ensuring that it continues to support education and become a beacon of hope for every Talisaynon family.

Hence, Mayor Neil's vision is clear, which is to help every Talisaynon family bring forth college graduates, fostering a community where education is the cornerstone of a prosperous future. (Talisay City PIO)