DOST Science Research Specialists Engr. Fedi Marie Lima and Ellin Grace Andana met with Gov. Bong Lacson at the Capitol last July 4, to introduce the concept of making the province’s accommodation, food, practices, and culture Halal-friendly to tourists and guests.

Present at the meeting were Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Anna Marie Lucasan and Provincial Tourism Officer Cheryl Decena, among others. (Provincial PIO)