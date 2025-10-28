‘Handa Pilipinas is a movement for collective action’

“HANDA Pilipinas is more than an exposition; it is a movement for collective action.”

This was stressed by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. during the opening of 2025 Handa Pilipinas–Visayas Leg at the SMX Convention Center in Bacolod City on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Solidum said that resilience cannot be achieved alone. It thrives in partnerships between the government and academia, the private sector and civil society, local leaders and communities.

“Here in the Visayas, we have seen the power of unity following Yolanda and the recent earthquakes. Communities, volunteers, scientists, local officials and the Filipino public came together to rebuild, restore, and recover,” he said.

He said that across Central Visayas, the DOST continues to advance its mission of empowering communities through science, technology, and innovation, translating research and development into real solutions that improve lives, safeguard communities, and strengthen resilience.

Solidum noted that in Siquijor, the Provincial Science and Technology Office have spearheaded a series of transformative projects under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (Cest) and Grants-in-Aid programs.

In Negros Island, he said that DOST’s provincial offices in Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental have demonstrated science in action through disaster risk reduction, technology intervention, and capacity building.

He added that in Negros Occidental, the AmligSiyensya program and DOST scholars have extended humanitarian assistance to disaster-stricken communities, proving that compassion and science go hand in hand.

“Unified Visayas means no is left behind, urban or rural, coastal or upland, big city or small barangay,” Solidum said.

He said preparedness must begin before disaster strikes, and the best time to prepare is now.

“Our effort to build resilience must also become developmental, focus on uplifting the lives of the most vulnerable. Through science, technology, and innovation, and through our unity as Filipinos, we can transform disasters into opportunities, challenges into collaborations, and risks into resilience,” he added.

Aside from strengthening partnerships for a unified future for Visayas, Solidum also discussed the turning disasters into lessons for resilience, and building a science-driven and people people-centered Visayas.

The event, with the theme "Padayon Visayas: STI for Resilient, United, and Sustainable Visayas," will end on October 29.

With the support of local government units and regional stakeholders, the event was also attended by Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Negros Oriental Governor Manuel "Chaco" Sagarbarria, and Siquijor Governor Jake Vincent Villa.

For his part, Lacson said the gathering stands as an important platform for exchange, collaboration, and innovation.

“Bringing us together under a shared commitment to protect lives, livelihoods, and the environment from the growing threats of natural and human-induced disasters,” he said.

He added that in recent years, the province has endured some of these challenges firsthand from floods, the eruption of Mount Kanlaon, and the recent earthquakes that have tested the province preparedness and solidarity.

“These experiences remind us that resilience is not an option; it is a compelling duty we must continue to build upon every day. Here in Negros Occidental, we take that imperative to heart. We recognize that resilience is built not only through infrastructure and technology but through informed citizens, empowered communities, and collaborative governance,” Lacson said.

The governor noted that Negros Occidental has been actively strengthening its disaster risk reduction and management systems, guided by science, anchored on coordination, and driven by solidarity and service.

“We have established our Digitized Emergency Management System, our 24-hour 911 Emergency Hotline, and our One Hospital Command among others, ensuring quick response and coordination among responders, hospitals, and communities,” Lacson said.

Lacson also expressed gratitude to the DOST for its continued partnership and support, particularly through the provision of intensity meters to Negros Occidental and other LGUs.

“These instruments greatly enhance our capacity to monitor seismic activity and provide timely data that help inform decision-making and safeguard our communities,” he said.

He added that this year’s theme, “Padayon Visayas: Science, Technology, and Innovation for a Resilient, Unified, and Sustainable Visayas,” captures the essence of our shared endeavor.

“It reminds us that science, technology, and innovation are not merely tools, but vital strategies toward resilience and sustainability. By harnessing data-driven insights, scientific approaches, and technological advancements, and by fostering innovation built upon local wisdom and community collaboration, we ensure that we not only respond to disasters, but anticipate, adapt, and emerge stronger together as one Visayas,” Lacson said.

He said disaster resilience is not the sole responsibility of government. It is a shared duty that calls upon the cooperation of every Filipino, from planners and engineers to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in every household.

“Each one of us has a role in ensuring that preparedness becomes a way of life. May this exposition remind us that preparedness is not merely an act of defense, it is an expression of true public service and genuine empathy, as we fulfill our duty to protect our people and our nation,” he added. (MAP)