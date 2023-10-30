‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween Party

A ‘Haunted Harvest’ themed Halloween Party was held at SpoonMugnet and Breakroom in Bacolod City.

The creative juices of the attendees to wear a spooky Halloween get-up highlighted the night of fun and dance.

Couple Michael and Jojane Morcilla spruced the venue with a spooky ambiance by putting up Halloween decorations and installing laser lighting that gets on with the rhythm of the music.

Young and adults alike enjoyed the night with food, drinks, music, and laughter.

It was the first themed party held this year and turned into a pleasant experience for everyone.

A group of friends, families, schoolmates, and classmates enjoyed the night with their Halloween costumes.

DJs and live singers took turns to create a party ambiance.

The Morcilla couple thanked those who came to the Halloween Party and hoped to hold more of these themed events to spread good vibes.*