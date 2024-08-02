Healing Wounds

Last week, I was told about trauma which affects everyone. There are organizations and government agencies that help people who experience hurt and bruises.
TRAUMA is a response to a very stressful or frightening experience. The effects of typhoon Carina could trigger stress. Children abused by loved ones can also cause trauma. Women possibly mistreated by their loved ones is also painful.
It is important to note that not everyone who experienced a stressful event will develop trauma. Others may feel okay after a few days. Every individual is unique and can react in different ways. Trauma can happen to anyone.
There are many causes of trauma.
Physical, sexual, and emotional abuse
Emotional and physical neglect
Witnessing domestic violence
Death or separation from a loved one
Poverty
Violence in the community/war
Bullying
Rape / sexual assault
Accidents
and more….
People get wounded in rejection, abandonment, humiliation, betrayal, and injustice.
Here are samples of symptoms of trauma:
Pain
Headaches
Increased heart rate
Worried, scared, anxious
Sadness, hopelessness, shameful
Flashbacks
Nightmares
Numbness
Intrusive memories
Excessive alertness or jumpiness
Trouble sleeping
Always tired
Irritated, angry outbursts or aggressive behavior
Difficulty in concentrating
Denial
People encountering pain may not show the above symptoms. Many wounds are invisible. As mentioned, every individual is unique.
We can prevent our symptoms from getting worse by practicing self-care. Self-care is not being selfish.
It is a necessary action to make you better. Self-care can be physical activities like jogging, running, or dancing, or social like getting support from friends or spiritual – prayers help a lot (for me). There are many ways to take good care of yourself. Other examples are a massage, a manicure, playing basketball, and reading books. It has to be healthy and does not harm yourself or others.
A reminder to those who are abused or bullied, it is never your fault. The other person may have problems that he or she cannot cope with.
Some laws protect women, men, and children from predators. Here are some of them:
RA 7877: Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995
RA 8353: Anti-Rape Law of 1997
RA 8505: Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act
RA 6949: Anti-Trafficking in Person Act of 2003
RA 6949: Anti-Violence against Women & Their Children Act of 2004
Visit your barangay leaders in charge of the women and children to report abuse or go directly to the police. Do not be afraid. You are not alone.
It is recommended that persons experiencing symptoms after a traumatic event consult with a medical professional – a psychiatrist – to be diagnosed and treated.
You may also seek help at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) Mental Health Unit. For inquiries and appointments, please contact them at 0942-075-4900.
Hope is real. Help is available. Healing is possible.