Healing Wounds

Last week, I was told about trauma which affects everyone. There are organizations and government agencies that help people who experience hurt and bruises.

TRAUMA is a response to a very stressful or frightening experience. The effects of typhoon Carina could trigger stress. Children abused by loved ones can also cause trauma. Women possibly mistreated by their loved ones is also painful.

It is important to note that not everyone who experienced a stressful event will develop trauma. Others may feel okay after a few days. Every individual is unique and can react in different ways. Trauma can happen to anyone.

There are many causes of trauma.

Physical, sexual, and emotional abuse

Emotional and physical neglect

Witnessing domestic violence

Death or separation from a loved one

Poverty

Violence in the community/war

Bullying

Rape / sexual assault

Accidents

and more….

People get wounded in rejection, abandonment, humiliation, betrayal, and injustice.

Here are samples of symptoms of trauma:

Pain

Headaches

Increased heart rate

Worried, scared, anxious

Sadness, hopelessness, shameful

Flashbacks

Nightmares

Numbness

Intrusive memories

Excessive alertness or jumpiness

Trouble sleeping

Always tired

Irritated, angry outbursts or aggressive behavior

Difficulty in concentrating

Denial

People encountering pain may not show the above symptoms. Many wounds are invisible. As mentioned, every individual is unique.

We can prevent our symptoms from getting worse by practicing self-care. Self-care is not being selfish.

It is a necessary action to make you better. Self-care can be physical activities like jogging, running, or dancing, or social like getting support from friends or spiritual – prayers help a lot (for me). There are many ways to take good care of yourself. Other examples are a massage, a manicure, playing basketball, and reading books. It has to be healthy and does not harm yourself or others.

A reminder to those who are abused or bullied, it is never your fault. The other person may have problems that he or she cannot cope with.

Some laws protect women, men, and children from predators. Here are some of them:

RA 7877: Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995

RA 8353: Anti-Rape Law of 1997

RA 8505: Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act

RA 6949: Anti-Trafficking in Person Act of 2003

RA 6949: Anti-Violence against Women & Their Children Act of 2004

Visit your barangay leaders in charge of the women and children to report abuse or go directly to the police. Do not be afraid. You are not alone.

It is recommended that persons experiencing symptoms after a traumatic event consult with a medical professional – a psychiatrist – to be diagnosed and treated.

You may also seek help at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) Mental Health Unit. For inquiries and appointments, please contact them at 0942-075-4900.

Hope is real. Help is available. Healing is possible.