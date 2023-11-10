Healthy, Nourished and Sheltered

Governor Bong, Hon. Rita Gatuslao and PCPC council members November is National Children’s Month and the theme for this year is “Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the right to life for all.”

The Council for the Welfare is the focal inter-agency body of the Philippines for children. According to their Facebook page, the council is tasked to coordinate implementation of and enforcement of all laws; formulate an integrated national policy and long-range programs, monitor, and evaluate the implementation of this policy, and all programs and services; advocate and mobilize resource assistance for the general welfare and protection of children.

All local government units (LGU) are involved usually led by the Social Welfare and Development Office, as well as non-government organizations, some companies, and private individuals. Child representatives from all cities and towns are tapped.

The children have been consulted and heard. They were the ones who formulated the theme for this year, and they mentioned these concerns that the council will lobby in the 19th congress.

· Creation of the Philippine Commission on Children and Magna Carta of Children

· Promote Positive Parenting

· Prevent Adolescent Pregnancy

· Promote Mental Health and Psychosocial services for Children

· Strengthen Institutions for Child Participation

The council hopes to get the congress make more bills to protect the rights of the children, specifically, on those concerns mentioned above.

Personally, I am happy that finally, the importance of mental health has been realized. Many children are affected by mental health issues. It is essential to continue advocating for resiliency and let everyone know that there are services available. Help is accessible.

Last Wednesday, the Province of Negros Occidental had a kick-off ceremony to celebrate the 31st National Children’s Month. Hon. Eugenio Jose (Gov. Bong) Lacson graced the occasion and gave an inspirational message. He mentioned that the Province of Negros Occidental is committed to make sure that programs for children are implemented. The Provincial LCPC Children Federation Officers had an oath taking ceremony with Governor Lacson.

Also present were Hon. Rita Angela Gatuslao (SP on Women, Children, Family and Education), Hon. Juvy Pepello (President, Liga ng mga Barangay), Hon. Pochollo Yuvienco (SK Federation President), Dr. Ma. Gerlie Pinongan (OIC Provincial Health Office), Dr. Richelle Verdeprado (Social Welfare Officer IV), PCapt Wilma de Silva (Provincial Chief WCPO-NOCPPO), Ms Salvacion J. Senayo (OIC-Assistant School’s Division Superintendent, DepEd Negros Occidental), Ms Carmel Abellar (Provincial Head, DOLE NOFFO), Ms. Teodora Sumagaysay (DILG Negros Occidental), LGU representatives, Child representatives, Council Members, and many others.

A child led talk show was held where representative from PSWDO, Health Office, the Police, DOLE, and DepEd shared the programs for children.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office organized the said activity. People who came went home with certificates of appreciation and door prizes. Other activities are scheduled for the month.

On another note, Victorias City, is also celebrating the National Children’s Month with various activities. Mayor Javi Benitez shared the Local State of the Children Report to Victoriahanon children the other day. Before his talk, this writer gave a talk on Mental Health Resilience and Well-being. The students (both elementary and high school) were actively participating during the talk and during the open forum. After the talks, an awarding ceremony was held for the winners of the video/film making contest. Congratulations to the winners and to all who joined the contest.

Let us all continue to be champions for children and their rights, not only this November but for the whole year round.

Happy Children’s Month!