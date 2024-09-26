Heavy odor of sulfur dioxide from Kanlaon affects some LGUs

Heavy odor of sulfur dioxide from Kanlaon Volcano affected schools in five localities surrounding it.

Irene Bel Ploteña, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) that the sulfuric odor the last two days reached Barangays Mansalanao, Masulog, Robles, Camandag in Sag-ang in La Castellana; Barangays Odiong, Guinpanaan, Montilla, Macagahay, Quintin Remo and Crossing Magallon in Moises Padilla; Barangay Ilijan, Bacong, Mailum, Ma-ao, and Malingin in Bago City; Barangay Ara-al, San Miguel, Yubo, Haguimit, La Granja kag Ara-al in La Carlota City and in Sitio Legua in Pontevedra.

Ploteña clarified that the sulfuric odor was not as strong as when the volcano erupted in June this year.

On Tuesday, the odor reached 19 schools in Moises Padilla, Mayor Ella Garcia Yulo added that students were instructed to wear masks while in some areas they were sent home.

The mayor reminded residents to wear masks or place handkerchiefs or clean cloths over their faces in areas hit by the sulfur smell.

Those with asthma, experiencing chest pains, or feeling unwell should go to the town health center immediately, Yulo added.

Meanwhile, Neri Ann Alibuyog, Schools Division Superintendent of Bago City said on Wednesday that 14 schools in Bago canceled their face-to-face classes today due to the strong odor of sulfuric odor from Kanlaon Volcano.

Alibuyog said they have instead shifted to the modular mode of learning.

She added that they will return to resume face-to-face classes if the odor subsides.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that Kanlaon Volcano had 15 volcanic earthquakes and emitted 7,107 tons of sulfur dioxide from midnight. Monday to midnight. Tuesday.

Mari-Andylene Quintia, Phivolcs resident volcanologist, said that data on Kanlaon Volcano are lower than in previous weeks it is still Alert Level 2.

The possibility of a magmatic eruption remains, she warned.

She said for the volcano to be considered normal its volcanic earthquakes should be at 0 to 5 per day, and for sulfur dioxide, it should emit less than 300 tons a day.

So, the numbers at Kanlaon now are still way beyond normal, Quintia said.

During phreatic explosions at Kanlaon in 2015 and 2017 the elevated volcanic parameters dropped soon after, Quintia said.

However, since the June 3 eruption the Kanlaon parameters continue to remain high, which means a magmatic eruption is still possible, she pointed out.

Ploteña said that they have already submitted to the Provincial Health Office the request of the affected LGUs for facemasks that will be distributed to vulnerable students and residents. (TDE)