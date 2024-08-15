Heroes Welcome afforded to Carlos Yulo and the PH Team of Olympians

The victorious Philippine Team to the 2024

Paris Olympics led by two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo arrived in Manila yesterday where they were afforded a Heroes Welcome from Villamor Air Base to Malacañang Palace.

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. along with the first family gave a homecoming ceremony to the Paris 2024 Olympians dubbed “Pagbibigay Dangal: A Heroes’ Welcome Celebration for the Philippines’ Paris 2024 Olympics on August 14, 2024, to honor their victory at the world-renowned Paris 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gold medalist Carlos Yulo, and

bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, and their fellow Olympians received their ceremonial incentives and Presidential medal of merit for Yulo and Presidential Citations for those who won and those who did not make it.

Yulo received a ceremonial check of P20 million, P2 million for Petecio P2 million for Villagas, and P1 million each for the non-winning Olympians.

Most of the Olympians were joined by their families except for two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo who will still have to deal with family matters soon after the euphoric Heroes Welcome and the line of celebrations prepared by others, especially in the private sector.

Carlos Yulo expressed his gratitude for the support of the Philippine government, the private sector, and the Filipino people who rallied behind their victory.

He also congratulated his fellow Olympians for making it to the Paris Olympics “We are all winners with our participation in the Paris Olympics.”

The President expressed his great elation for the athletes who did their best to bring honor and glory to the country.

He urged the Olympians to help Filipino athletes to follow in their footsteps in the field of sports.

“We will see how we can help the Filipino athletes become Olympians someday and are committed to enhancing the overall status of Philippine sports, following our best finish in Olympic history,” he said.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann, Comm. Walter Francis Torres, and ED Paulo Francisco Tatad, together with Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino, and officials from other government entities and private firms also attended the event in honor of the Olympians.