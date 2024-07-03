High gas flux noted at Kanlaon volcano

STATE seismologists reminded the public living near Mount Kanlaon that the volcano has remained on Alert Level 2, noting an increasing unrest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory on July 2, 2024, that the volcano emitted an average of 5,083 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO2) on Tuesday and it was the second highest gas emission recorded this year for Kanlaon.

The highest was recorded just four days prior.

Phivolcs said the volcano has been degassing increased concentrations of SO2 this year, averaging at a rate of 1,273 tonnes per day prior to the June 3, 2024 eruption, but since then, emissions have been elevated at a current average of 3,254 tonnes per day.

It also that an average of 10 volcanic earthquake activity per day has been observed, indicating that magmatic processes beneath the volcano may be causing its current unrest. (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)