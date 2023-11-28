High-profile target arrested in Pontevedra drug bust

An alleged high-profile target of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was arrested in a drug bust operation at Purok Lirio, Brgy. Antipolo, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental on Sunday, November 26.

Operating Units from PDEA-6 Special Enforcement Team (RSET) Bravo, PDEA Negros Occidental Provincial Office and Pontevedra Municipal Police Station recovered suspected shabu weighing about 15 grams with street value amounting to P102,000 during the bust and arrested Agusto Hoquire, alias Onyok, who was said to be on the target list in region.

The suspect will face drug charges.*