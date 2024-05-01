High School Publications Matter: A Project JOURNeylism Advocacy

A senior BA Communication student is advocating for journalism literacy with Project JOURNeylism.

The project is led by Immalie Rose Cafifge from the University of St. La Salle.

JOURNeylism, short for “Journalism Journey,” is a project dedicated to educating high school students about journalism.

“In today’s society, where societal issues are pervasive both online and offline, aims to raise awareness, hones critical thinking skills, and introduces campus journalism to high schools in Bacolod City, particularly Maranatha Christian Academy (MCA) - Alijis, by advocating for journalism literacy in junior high schools and establishing a school publication,” Cafifge said.

This advocacy champions this goal through the JOURNeylism Workshop Series, a collaboration with the editorial board of The Spectrum, the official student media corps of USLS, by offering workshops on a wide range of topics, including News writing, Feature writing, Editorial writing, Literary writing, Copyreading, Online writing & Social Media Management, Editorial Cartooning, Illustration & Layout and Graphics, Photojournalism & Multimedia Storytelling, Research & Interviewing Techniques, and Publication Management & Ethical Considerations in Journalism.

The main goal of Project JOURNeylism is to establish a school publication at MCA - Alijis, providing an avenue for high school students to exercise their voice, nurture their skills in journalism, and equip them with the journalistic skills and training to prepare them for journalism competitions.

Beyond the JOURNeylism project, proponent Cafifge hopes to motivate other thriving journalists to follow suit by conducting more free seminars, workshops, and training for high school students in the city, specifically in schools that have not yet established their own campus publications.

Above all, she shares an important message to aspiring campus journalists: “Once you start your journalism journey, the impact you make will stay with you forever.” (PR)