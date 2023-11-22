Hike in pork prices due to competition

The increase in pork prices was due to competition from neighboring provinces and not a shortage of supply.

Dr. Ryan Janoya of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) said Tuesday, November 21, that buyers from Panay Island are offering prices that are P20-30 higher in liveweight, necessitating local buyers to compete.

Consumers, however, have already expressed their concern over the recent hike in pork prices.

In Bacolod City, the price of pork has now surged to P350 to P360 per kilogram.

Janoya also said they were already expecting that the price of pork would surge further due to the coming holiday season.

Monitoring by the PVO showed that the lowest observed price of pork was from Sipalay City at P250 per kilogram.

Janoya also said that northern and southern parts of the province are currently sourcing their pork supply from elsewhere because central Negros was previously affected by swine diseases.

Last week, the price of pork in some parts of the province was only P320 per kilogram, while during late October and early November, pork was sold at only P300 to P315 per kilogram.

The PVO is also expecting an increase in pork consumption next month due to the holiday season, although they have assured that the supply of pork will remain stable throughout the province.*