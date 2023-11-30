Himamaylan cheerleaders receive P350K from mayor

As part of his commitment to support local talents, Mayor Raymund Tongson donates a total of P350,000 subsidy to 14 teams from local public and private schools in Himamaylan City as part of the first MRT Cheer Camp.

Each cheer team received P25,000 grants as they prepare for the Cheering Competition set on December 20.

In partnership with Councilor Janet Villafranca, the first MRT Cheer Camp was held last November 25-26 at the West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus gymnasium.

The Gaynon Cheer Dance Squad drilled the cheerleading novices on basic lifts, dance elements and overall showmanship.

The city mayor thanked the school heads, coordinators and students who welcomed the invitation to learn about the exciting sport.

“To nurture more local talents, we continue to innovate and introduce new programs that will spark interest among our Himamaylanon youth,” said the Mayor Tongson.

The participating teams hail from Raymundo T. Tongson National High School-Talaban, Don Florencio Villafranca NHS-Cabadiangan, Aguisan NHS, San Antonio NHS, Libacao NHS, Mahalang NHS,

San Ramon Catholic School-Suay, Himamaylan NHS, Paloypoy Integrated School, Nuestra Senora Delas Nieves, Carabalan NHS, RTTNHS-Suay Extension, Mambagaton Farm School, and Stella Maris Academy.

Mayor Tongson also expressed his excitement to watch the routines of the cheer teams during the competition.

“I hope upon watching the performances of our team, more schools, students and youth will join the next MRT Cheer Camp,” added the mayor. (PR)