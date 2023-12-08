Himamaylan City bags multiple environmental awards

The City Government of Himamaylan environmental stewardship was recognized in the recently concluded 2023 Abanse Negrense Good Environmental Governance Awards (ANGEGA), December 5.

Himamaylan City received the Sustainability 2 Award for its outstanding performance in environmental governance, setting an exemplary standard in sustainable practices.

Moreover, the Himamaylan City Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area was acknowledged as a finalist in the 2023 Negros Occidental Governor’s Conservation Achievement Award, highlighting the city's exceptional conservation efforts.

The city also received the ANGEGA Special Award for Compliant LGU, a special recognition for its compliant establishment of Coastal Greenbelt Zones. This further affirms Himamaylan’s commitment to environmental preservation.

Mayor Raymund Tongson said these recognition are testament that the stewardship of the Himamaylan City LGU, through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and its stakeholders, bear positive impacts for the environment

“These awards are just the icing on top of the great environmental impacts of our joined efforts,” Mayor Tongson said.

Additionally, the West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus was honored with the GREEN SCHOOL AWARD as part of the Negros Occidental Governor’s Conservation Achievement Award, showcasing their dedication to environmental education and conservation.

The Kabankalan-Himamaylan-Ilog Integrated Coastal Area Management Council (KAHIL-ICAMC), chaired by Hon. Rogelio Raymund I. Tongson Jr., was also acknowledged for its exceptional support and active participation as a partner organization of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental-Provincial Environment Management Office (PGNO-PEMO) in environmental education, research, and conservation initiatives.

Armela Waldato, the Environment and Natural Resources Office Designate of the City, was recognized with a plaque of appreciation for her outstanding contributions and active involvement in environmental and natural resources initiatives.

The LGU received a monetary prize amounting to P35,000 in recognition of their achievements in environmental governance.

Executive Assistant Emman Castro led the team in receiving the awards on behalf of Mayor Tongson, who was engaged in an essential commitment regarding Himamaylan City's Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The multiple awards received stand as a testament to Himamaylan City's unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development, underlining Mayor Raymund Tongson's dedication to fostering a greener and more sustainable future for the city.(PR)