Himamaylan City has two new PTVs to respond to emergencies

The Local Government of Himamaylan, led by Mayor Raymund I. Tongson, has strengthened its health services by having two new Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) for the city’s emergency response.

One vehicle was obtained using the City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office funds, while the other was provided by the Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP) of the PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office).

The turnover of the PTVs was led by President Ferdinand "Bong Bong" Marcos, Jr. in Iloilo City on September 19, 2024.

President Marcos oversaw the distribution of the PTVs to 51 local government units in Western Visayas, including Himamaylan.

The PTV acquired by the LGU of Himamaylan was valued at P5 million. Mayor Tongson expressed his gratitude, stating, “These PTVs will enhance the city’s health services and strengthen our preparedness for emergencies.” Mayor

Tongson attended the turnover ceremony at Plaza Paloma in Passi City, where he expressed his gratitude to PCSO and President Bongbong Marcos for the new PTV, emphasizing that they will greatly benefit the patients in Himamaylan.

“With these new PTVs, our emergency response operations will become more efficient,” added Tongson.