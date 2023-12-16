Himamaylan City is back-to-back SGLG awardee

For the second year in a row, the City Government of Himamaylan received the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its exceptional management and quality public service.

Mayor Raymund Tongson together with city government officers proudly received the SGLG award and the P2.3 million SGLG Incentive Fund Subsidy at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavillion on Thursday, December 14.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to transparency and serving Himamaylan City with integrity. It's not just my honor, it's a celebration of every Himamaylanon's dedication,” said Mayor Tongson.

The SGLG Incentive Fund Subsidy will be used to better improve Himamaylan City’s LGU initiatives, he said.

He also expressed his deep gratitude the local government employees and partners who worked hard in order to comply with the requirements.

“We won’t be able to deliver and document such quality service without our frontliners, people behind the scenes, and our partners who are always ready to serve the people of Himamaylan.”

The city mayor added that he is “honored to stand with exceptional leaders from Negros Occidental as we receive the Seal of Good Local Governance.”

Joining Mayor Tongson at the awards night themed “Pagkilala sa Katapatan at Kahusayan ng Pamahalaang Lokal” are fellow SGLG winners: Province of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson; City of Bacolod led by Mayor Albee Benitez; City of Cadiz led by Mayor Bading Escalante;

City of Escalante led by Mayor Melecio Yap Jr.; City of Sagay led by Mayor Narciso Javelosa Jr.; City of San Carlos led by Mayor Renato Gustilo; City of Talisay led by Mayor Neil Lizares III; City of Victorias led by Mayor Javi Benitez; Municipality of La Castellana led by Mayor Mhai-Mhai Mangilimutan; and Municipality of Manapla led by Mayor Manuel Escalante III.

The SGLG is an award, incentive, honor and recognition-based program for all LGUs.

“Thank you for being part of our journey towards a better Himamaylan City. Let's keep striving together for excellence,” Mayor Tongson said. (PR)