Himamaylan City SP approves salary hike for regular employees

The Himamaylan City Sanggunian Panglunsod approved the budget request of Mayor Raymund Tongson for an increase in the salaries of the regular employees of the city government.

Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao, in a statement on Sunday, said, "We acted swiftly on the request of MRT to adopt a resolution that would increase the salaries of our regular City Hall employees by passing this the very next day."

"In addition, I encouraged the SP Members to pass another resolution appealing to the Department of Budget and Management that this order be retroactive in nature - or covering the months of January to July this year," Gatuslao said.

The vice mayor added that the move "would be very helpful considering we are still in tiempo muerto. We are hoping for their kind consideration."

Mayor Raymund Tongson, in his letter to Gatuslao dated August 13, urged the Sanggunian Panglunsod to adopt Local Budget Circular No. 160, in line with the "Implementation of the First Tranche of the Modified Salary Schedule for Local Government Personnel," under Executive Order No. 64, series of 2024.

The move as is, the mayor said, is "a gesture of appreciation for the hardworking employees of the city government."

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 64, mandating the salaries of government workers and authorizing the grant of an additional allowance to state employees.

"According to DBM, not covered. This is part of the Salary Standardization thrust that has been consistently implemented since the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino Jr. through Pres Duterte and now under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which seeks to increase government worker salaries to be competitive with the private sector," Gatuslao pointed out.

The Himamaylan City government has about 350 regular employees, based on the city budget officer, he said. (TDE)