Himamaylan City to build 3K housing units under 4PH program

The City of Himamaylan in Negros Occidental is gearing up for the implementation of its housing project under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH), the flagship shelter program of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In an interview on Thursday, Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson said the first phase of the project would amount to about PHP5.5 billion, with 3,000 condominium-type housing units to be initially constructed.

“Our target beneficiaries will be the Himamaylanons who need proper housing units. It is also a good opportunity for the men and women in the government, especially teachers, to own homes,” he said.

He said the developer is expected to arrive this week to commence the groundwork at the site in the Poblacion area.

Tongson said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is also working to schedule the inauguration of the Yuhum Residences in Bacolod City and the groundbreaking for the Himamaylan City housing project both on the same day next month.

“There will be a ceremonial groundbreaking but the groundworks are already being done,” he said.

In October last year, Tongson expressed the city government’s intention to implement the 4PH program through a memorandum of understanding he signed with DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar at the DHSUD Central Office in Quezon City.

“On top of improving the living conditions of our fellow Himamaylanons, we see the housing program as a catalyst in stimulating the economic growth and development in one of the major cities in southern Negros Occidental,” he said. (PNA)