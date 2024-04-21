Himamaylan DepEd to shorten face-to-face classes

As temperatures continue to heat up, the Department of Education-Division of Himamaylan City is finalizing plans to shorten class hours in the different schools under its jurisdiction.

Mayor Raymund Tongson said Sunday, April 21, that the plan was discussed during a meeting of the Local School Board last week.

Tongson said that in the past few weeks, he ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in the city.

"We will adjust school hours like starting classes early for morning shifts while those in areas where there is not much heat whole day classes will still be implemented," the mayor pointed out.

He said the plan of the DepEd is “fully supported by the city government."

The DepEd last week said it has issued guidelines concerning the cancellation or suspension of classes and work in schools during natural disasters, power outages, or other calamities, particularly amidst the high heat index experienced across different parts of the country.

In a statement, DepEd emphasized that these provisions are outlined in Department Order 037 issued in 2022.

Specifically, DepEd has granted school heads the authority and discretion to suspend in-person classes and transition to alternative delivery modes (ADM) in cases of extreme heat and other calamities that may endanger the health and safety of learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel.

The agency reported that as of last week, a total of 4,769 schools nationwide are implementing Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM).

The suspension of in-person classes due to hot weather, DepEd noted, is affecting 2,482,507 students.

"It is in the best interest of the learning community to conduct localized assessments for timely response and interventions to ensure the welfare of learners and personnel," DepEd said.*