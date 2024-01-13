Himamaylan gets new rescue vehicles from SGLG

The Himamaylan City Government upgrades its security and disaster risk reduction and management efforts with four new rescue vehicles funded under the FY 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance - Incentive Fund.

The P7 million-worth rescue vehicles comes after Himamaylan City was among the local government units that garnered the SGLG in 2022.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Negros Occidental Field Office joined the turnover and blessing last January 5.

Mayor Raymund Tongson said the project is a testament to the city’s commitment to the safety and welfare of Himamaylanons.

“This upgrade in our services is only made possible through the collective efforts of our city’s functionaries which enabled us to pass the DILG SGLG 2022 National Assessment,” Tongson said.

Himamaylan City also passed the SGLG National validation for 2023 and expects another incentive fund to be implemented this year.

The back-to-back SGLG award of the local government is the first the history of Himamaylan City made possible under the leadership of Mayor Tongson.

Regional Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero commended the Himamaylan LGU for successfully implementing the project in his message delivered by Engr. Mark Gabiota of DILG Negros Occ. FO.

Ingeniero also urged the local government to continue its service to the people with excellence and dedication toward more progressive communities in Himamaylan City. (PR)